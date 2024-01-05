Hisar: An FIR has been registered against former cricketer and Haryana Deputy Superintendent of Police Joginder Sharma for his alleged involvement in the suicide of a Hisar resident over a property dispute.

The deceased Pawan, committed suicide on January 1 after receiving threats to vacate his house in Hisar. The case was registered by his mother Sunita on January 2 against five including Joginder Sharma.

An ex-medium pacer, Sharma had the distinction of bowling the crucial last over in the inaugural ICC T20 final in South Africa in 2007. It was his scalp of dangerous Pakistani batter Misbah-ul-Haq that saw MS Dhoni's young brigade romp home.

Sunita in her complaint alleged that a case related to the property was pending in a Hisar court. She added that accused Ajaybir and his son Arjun threatened Pawan to vacate the house.

Pawan (27) was forced to end his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house on January 1. Postmortem was conducted on Wednesday but the victim's family refused to take the body, demanding the accused be arrested under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Act.

The case was registered under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against Sharma and others identified as Ajaybir, Ishwar Jhajhariya, Prem Khati, Arjun, and Rajendra Sihag, a hockey coach.

As per the complaint, the accused had been harassing the family for the last few years. Sunita said that on October 6, 2020, she had filed a complaint against all the accused, except Joginder, at Azad Nagar police station under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) and the SC/ST Act.

Disclaimer