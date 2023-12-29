Raipur (Chhattisgarh): In a shocking incident, three members of a family, including a couple and their daughter. died by suicide inside their house in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Mathpuraina BSUP Colony of Tikrapara police station area, they said. The deceased have been identified as Lakhanlal Sen (48), his wife Ranu Sen (42) and their 14-year-old daughter, police said.

Police sources said the family might have died two days ago. "Neighbours alerted us about a foul smell emanating from their house on Thursday evening. We broke the door and found the bodies inside the room. The family was worried about some issues for a few days," sources added.

No suicide note was found at the spot and the exact details of the matter will be known after the arrival of post-mortem report and further investigation, police said. The police have started a probe into the matter.

Earlier, five members of a family died by suicide in Rajasthan's Bikaner. The incident took place in Antyodaya Nagar of the Mukta Prasad police station area. On receiving the information, the Superintendent of Police Tejashwini Gautam with the team reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and a dog squad reached the spot. Police started an investigation into the matter.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.