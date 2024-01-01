Jalandhar (Punjab) : Five members of the same family were found dead in their home at village Droli Khurd of Punjab's Jalandhar district. The head of the family, Manmohan Singh, a postmaster who was fed up with debts, first strangled all the family members and then himself died by suicide.

Among the deceased are Manmohan Singh (55), his wife Sarabjit Kaur, his 2 daughters Jyoti (32) and Gopi (31) and also Jyoti's young daughter Aman. Police are investigating the case. Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Fuglana, son-in-law of the deceased Manmohan Singh, said that he had been calling his wife for a long time but no one was picking up the phone.

So, he came to his father-in-law's house in Droli Khurd village and saw the dead bodies of Manmohan and Sarabjit Kaur along with those of the rest of the family members. Manmohan Singh was in charge at Adampur Post Office. On receiving the information of this incident, police chief Manjit Singh and DSP Adampur Vijay Kunwar Singh reached the spot at 8.20 pm.

Suicide note found:- Speaking about the case, the police said that they are investigating the incident and a suicide note has also been found from the spot, in which the deceased Manmohan Singh has written that he had taken a loan due to financial hardship and his family members are talking about this loan.

The deceased Manmohan Singh, in his letter, further said that he is taking this step as he is fed up with the domestic dispute over the debt. The police seized the bodies and sent them to the Jalandhar Civil Hospital for post-mortem. Police officials said that all the deceased have marks on their necks. From which it seems that all died due to hanging. When asked about the death of the three-year-old girl, the police said that there were marks on her neck too, but she might have been strangled to death.