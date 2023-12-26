Chhattisgarh man poisons wife, 2 daughters; dies by suicide

Durg (Chhattisgarh): A man allegedly poisoned his wife and two daughters on the pretext of giving ayurvedic medicine and later committed suicide by consuming poison, police said. All four were rushed to the hospital, where the man and one of his daughters passed away during treatment while his wife and the other daughter are undergoing treatment.

The incident took place in Bhilai on Monday. According to police, the man identified as Hemlal Sharma, a resident of Jamul was a garage mechanic. He lived here with his wife and two daughters in Bhilai. Prima facie, it seems that Hemlal was in acute financial stress and this drove him to take such a drastic step, police said.

"We received information that four members of a family were admitted to a hospital. Investigations have revealed that the man fed poison to his wife and children. He has died along with one daughter while his wife and another daughter are undergoing treatment", an officer of Durg Police said.

Durg Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. "We are investigating the case from all angles. Although it appears to be a clear case of suicide we would not be able to arrive at any conclusion now. We did not recover any suicide note from the spot. A comprehensive inquiry is being conducted," he said.

Police said that the two bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Also, the neighbours and relatives are being questioned to understand as to what had unfolded in the family in the last few days. It has been learnt that they were going through some financial stress but investigations are being held to understand what led to such a situation, police said.