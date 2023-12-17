Rajasthan: Four family members attempt suicide by consuming poison in Nagaur

Nagaur (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, four members of a family attempted suicide over a property dispute in Nagaur's Merta city on December 17. After providing the first aid in Merta, they have been referred to Ajmer Hospital. According to hospital sources, their condition is stated to be stable now.

The victims were identified as Kailash Chand Sankhala, 45, wife Urmila, 42, and daughters Vishakha and Krishna, 21 years and 18 years. Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police Noor Mohammad and Circle Inspector Pramod Kumar Sharma reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. Later, the four have been referred to Ajmer Hospital for better treatment.

Meanwhile, a similar incident came to light on Thursday where a husband-wife and three teenage children died by suicide by hanging in Rajasthan's Bikaner. According to the police, four bodies were found hanging from the ceiling while another one was found lying on the floor.