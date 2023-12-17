Hyderabad : As part of the Winter Fest and 110 Years of Indian Cinema celebrations, tourists and film buffs are flocking to Hyderabad's entertainment hub - the famous Ramoji Film City (RFC). The Ramoji Winter Fest celebrations kicked off on Friday amid fanfare. Saturday witnessed a huge influx of visitors and tourists at Film City. From 9 am to 9 pm, special entertainment programs are lined up one after another to engage the visitors.

'Ramoji Winter Fest' in full swing at Ramoji Film City

The beauty and appeal of Film City gets further greatly enhanced in the radiant glow of electric lamps that dazzle participants in the carnival parade and various associated events in the evening's celebrations. The special dance performances created on the theme of the 110th anniversary of Indian cinema are awesome. Serene gardens, filmi environs, movie-settings, kid-friendly rides, eureka shopping, stunt shows and what not. Tourists end up having sweet memories to cherish for long after their visit to Ramoji Film City.

The fun-filled carnival parade in the Ramoji Winter Fest ships tourists to the shores of unlimited joy. The roaring carnival parade in the dazzling routes of Film City will make the visitor feel like a king treated to a visual feast. Artists' striking performances, feats of stilt walkers, unforgettable shows of jugglers, and the unbeatable beats of mobile DJ will unleash a world of pleasure and mirth. In the winter evenings, the tourists enjoy a sumptuous feast amid live DJ performances along with special celebrations.

