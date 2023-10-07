Hyderabad : BJP National President J P Nadda met Ramoji Rao, Chairman of Ramoji Group Companies, at RFC (Ramoji Film City) here. Sharing photos of his visit on X, Nadda said that Ramoji Rao is a visionary and his work in the fields of media and cinema is inspirational. Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was also present with Nadda during his meeting.

J P Nadda came to Hyderabad yesterday to attend the programmes of the BJP ahead of the coming Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has lost power in Karnataka in the south, is making every effort to win Telangana elections. As part of this, Nadda stepped up activities in the State and participated as the chief guest in the BJP State Council meeting held at VBIT Engineering College in Ghatkesar on Friday.

The BJP national president gave directions to the party cadres on preparations for the next elections. He suggested that the party leaders explain to the people the progress made by the NDA government led by Prime Minister Modi during his nine-year rule.

Nadda criticised the BRS government in Telangana, saying that from the leakage of tenth class question papers to that Public Service Commission question papers, the BRS regime has failed in every aspect. Nadda expressed concern that the aspirations of 30 lakh youth were dashed because of the leakage of question papers and these aspiring youths want to give a permanent holiday to the BRS government. Nadda clarified that BJP is the only national party in the country which is fighting with regional parties in every state.

The BJP leader further said that the Congress ignored the regional aspirations of the people and caused the emergence of regional parties. National Conference, PDP, RJD, JMM, Trinamool Congress, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, BRS, YCP are regional parties which have become family parties. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are under the control of such families as YSR and Jagan Reddy's family and KCR, his son, daughter, and nephew respectively. Nadda explained that the Center has spent Rs 9 lakh crores in the last nine years for the development of the state.