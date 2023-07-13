'India will be a pioneer in space science': Retired ISRO scientist ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch

Hyderabad: With all eyes set on Sriharikota, a retired senior scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that Chandrayaan-3 will pave the path for India to launch more such space programmes and become a pioneer in the field of space science.

Chandrayaan-3 is slated to be launched from Sriharikota at 2.35 pm on Friday. Ramakrishna Nagari, retired senior scientist from ISRO said he is hopeful that Chadrayaan-3 would be a success as lessons were learnt from the earlier mission. "This mission is extremely crucial for ISRO after the partial success of Chandrayaan-2. In the previous mission, we had a crash landing but now the mechanism has evolved for a smooth landing. This time, we will definitely be successful," Nagari said.

Deliberating on the advantages that the common people will get from the mission, Nagari explained that any space activities contribute immensely to the overall development of the community. "When I joined the ISRO way back in 1971 people used to ask as to what benefit will common people get from space activities. But over the years, we have seen how ISRO contributed to the community by launching satellites providing important information both for commercial and military purposes. Similarly, experiments like this will be of huge benefit to humanity" Nagari said.

The former scientist said that during the Kargil War, ISRO shared important information with the defence ministry about the movement of military troops. The benefits have been reaped by the meteorological department while the telecommunication sector has also been immensely benefitted.

Speaking on India's advancements in space activities, Nagari said India is in the race after Russia and China. "Hopeful one day we will be at par with them and provide support to developing countries in their satellite launch and other activities," he added.