SCIENTIST FROM ASSAM TO LEAD LAUNCH CONTROL OF CHANDRAYAAN 3

Assam: Chayan Dutta – a distinguished graduate of Tezpur University's Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering will be one of the main man behind the launch of third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, which is scheduled to be launched on Friday at 2:35 pm. The Assamese scientist is marking a momentous milestone for both the scientific community of India and the world at large.

Dutta, presently working as a Scientist/Engineer at UR Rao Satellite Centre, Department of Space, has been appointed as the Deputy Project Director for Chandrayaan-3. In this role, Dutta will oversee the critical aspects of the mission, specifically the 'On Board Command Telemetry, Data Handling & Storage System' of the lunar lander. This system is vital for controlling the spacecraft's functions, acting as the central nervous system of the orbiter.

Tezpur University's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shambhunath Singh, emphasized the significance of this mission, not only showcasing India's commitment to space exploration but also highlighting the exceptional talent and expertise within the country. Born in Lakhimpur district in Assam, Dutta’s appointment as the as the lead of Chandrayaan-3's launch control operations is a moment of immense pride not only for the people of Assam and Tezpur University but also for the entire country.

The primary objective of Chandrayaan-3 is to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface, a challenging feat that only the former Soviet Union, the United States, and China have accomplished thus far. The successful execution of this mission will place India among the elite group of nations with this achievement.

As the countdown to the launch begins, all eyes are on Chayan Dutta and his team. The launch of Chandrayaan-3 not only serves to advance our understanding of the moon but also symbolizes India's scientific progress and ambition. It is a testament to the nation's dedication to pushing boundaries, exploring the unknown, and fostering home-grown talent.