Hyderabad (Telangana) : The first meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) after its recent reconstitution is being held today and tomorrow in Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, former AICC president Sonia Gandhi, national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi are arriving to attend the CWC meeting and tomorrow's public meeting.

This CWC meeting assumed significance as it comes ahead of the coming Assembly elections in five States and next year's Lok Sabha elections. Greater focus is generated over the Congress leaders' strategy making at this CWC amid reports about the Centre toying with the idea of One Nation and One Election. For the present Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, the CWC Hyderabad conclave is all the more prestigious as it is the first meeting of the committee reconstituted by him.

