New Delhi [India] : Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the party's top leaders will deliberate on evolving a strategy for upcoming assembly polls in five states in the Congress Working Committee that is scheduled today in Hyderabad. This is the first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee, the party's top decision-making body under Mallikarjun Kharge's presidency.

Talking to reporters, Kharge said that Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be present in the meeting. "This is the first CWC meeting after I took charge as the party president. An extended working committee meeting will also take place tomorrow where discussions related to the party will be done. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and all senior leaders will be present in the meeting and have discussions regarding the upcoming elections in 5 states and plan accordingly. Discussions on the alliance (INDIA) will be done in the next meeting with our partners of the alliance," Kharge said.

Kharge left for Hyderabad this morning to chair the meeting in Hyderabad. On Friday, while briefing mediapersons in Rangareddy, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that CWC will hold meetings over the next two days to strategize against the BJP which he termed as their principal enemy in politics. (ANI)