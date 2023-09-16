Hyderabad: In a press conference held on the eve of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled for the upcoming weekend, Pawan Khera, Congress media head, addressed a multitude of topics, ranging from the party's year-long grassroots engagement to the open and democratic election of Mallikarjun Kharge as the party president. Khera's statements echoed the party's commitment to addressing the concerns of the marginalized and its dedication to open leadership.

Reflecting on the past year, Khera stated, "For the last one year, you have seen the Congress has been on the roads, addressing issues of people that don't find a place in the mainstream of the narrative." This statement underscored the Congress party's concerted effort to connect with the masses, particularly those whose voices often go unheard in the political discourse.

Highlighting a pivotal moment in this endeavour, Khera lauded Rahul Gandhi's over 4,000-kilometer-long "Bharat Jodo Yatra" as a turning point in the party's approach to politics. He asserted, "The BJP is trying to distract our attention, but 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' proved that regardless of you being Narendra Modi or Amit Shah, you have come down to actual issues of the country." This journey, undertaken by Rahul Gandhi, symbolized a departure from traditional political strategies, focusing on the core concerns of the Indian populace.

Khera also took pride in the historical nature of Mallikarjun Kharge's election as the Congress party president, emphasizing that the party had conducted an open and transparent election process unlike any other in the country. He proclaimed, "No other party in this country has had this kind of an open election. We are very proud of our tradition of electing our president through an open election." This stance reaffirmed the Congress party's commitment to democratic principles and transparency in its internal processes.

The forthcoming CWC meeting, according to Khera, will serve as an open forum where party members can freely express their opinions and ideas in front of the top leadership of Congress. He declared, "That is the way our party functions, that is the way the blood in the veins of our party stays fresh and boiling," underscoring the party's dedication to fostering open and constructive dialogue within its ranks.

Khera assured the nation that the outcomes of the CWC meeting would be shared with the public later in the evening, emphasizing the party's commitment to transparency and accountability. "We will apprise you in the evening of all the developments," he stated, ensuring that the public remains informed about the party's decisions and plans.

Addressing the issue of boycotting certain TV news anchors, Khera clarified, "We have not banned, boycotted, or blacklisted anyone. This is a non-cooperation movement; we will not cooperate with anyone spreading hatred in the society." He emphasized that the Congress party did not view these individuals as enemies but rather as participants in a larger societal discourse. Khera left the door open for potential reconciliation, stating, "Nothing is permanent; if tomorrow they realize that what they were doing is not good for India, we will again start attending their shows," highlighting the party's commitment to constructive engagement.

In a parting shot, Khera addressed recent global ratings that placed PM Narendra Modi at the forefront. He raised pertinent questions about the relevance of such ratings, suggesting that the government's pursuit of global leadership might divert focus from domestic issues. Khera commented, "Why are you competing with US President Joe Biden and UK PM Rishi Sunak? This shows the nervousness among them." This statement reflects the Congress party's concerns about the prioritization of international acclaim over addressing pressing domestic matters.