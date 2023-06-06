Alwar (Rajasthan): A B Tech student's health suddenly deteriorated while swimming on Tuesday morning. The student, Yash Gupta, was later rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said. The incident took place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in the city.

Yash, a resident of the Subhash Nagar area of the city, was a second-year B Tech student at the Modern Institute of Technology and Research Centre (MIRTC). He was going to learn to swim at the swimming pool housed inside the stadium for a month, a police official said. On Tuesday too, Yash went to swimming classes with his father and a relative. However, his health suddenly deteriorated while he was swimming. His father along with the help of three other persons, pulled Yash out of the swimming pool, the official said.

According to the police official, Yash was breathing for some time but later became unconscious. He was rushed to the nearby Solanki hospital for treatment, but the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. "Upon receiving information, we reached the hospital and took his dead body. We sent his body for post-mortem. After the post-mortem, we have handed over the body to his relatives," the official added.

Police said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be registered in this regard. They will conduct a probe to find out the exact cause of his death. The cops will also be checking the CCTV footage of the incident.

