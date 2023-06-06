Jaipur (Rajasthan) : In yet another cybercrime, the Mewar gang cheated a young man of one crore rupees by luring him to make lots of easy money just for liking videos on Instagram. The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police have arrested seven members of this cyber gang based on a complaint given by the victim, Deepak Sharma.

In the investigation, the police found that the complainant was trapped and forced to deposit the money in over 31 accounts. The probe further revealed that transactions of more than one billion rupees have taken place in these 31 accounts belonging to the gangsters and their associates over a period of just 3 to 15 days.

According to SOG's ADG Ashok Rathod, the complainant reported to SOG's cyber station on 2nd May that on 1st April a message came on his WhatsApp which said that the could earn 3 to 5 thousand rupees per day by liking videos on Instagram and sharing the screenshots. By adding him to a group made on Telegram, he was given work and for liking the posts on Instagram, he started getting 50-100 rupees.

After doing this work for a few days, the miscreants told the victim to invest in doing some big project. He fell for the hoax and got one crore one lakh rupees deposited in 31 accounts as told by the gangsters. After this, he realized that he had become a victim of fraud. On this, the investigation was started by registering a case in SOG's cybercrime station.

SOG IG Satyendra Singh said that in this case, the age of the accused is between 27 to 32 years and one of them is an MBBS first-year student while all others are graduates. He has appealed to the youth and family members to be cautious about momentary profits and unwanted income without labour.

Three cases of cheating have been registered. One thing is common in these offences. The accounts in which the money is being transferred belong to residents of different districts of the state. But these accounts are being operated from the Chittorgarh area. Cyber ​​fraud incidents are being carried out on a large scale from the Akola, Kapasan, Fatehnagar and surrounding areas of Chittorgarh. In these areas, like Jamtara and Mewat areas, many miscreants are involved in cybercrimes.

The SOG cracked the case by probing into the transactions in the accounts used by the gangsters and their associates. The interrogation revealed that the gangsters have been opening the accounts of the youth for a long time by getting their documents through agents. Those accounts are being used for carrying out fraudulent transactions.