False Fire Alarm: Three Passengers Knocked down by Freight Train in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand): A freak mishap occurred near Kumandih Station in the Latehar district of Jharkhand involving the Banaras-Ranchi Intercity Express on Friday night. Initial reports indicate that at least three passengers died and several others were injured, though the exact number of casualties has yet to be confirmed.

Latehar SP Anjani Anjan has confirmed the death of three passengers. Speaking to ETV Bharat's correspondent he said that three bodies have been recovered and the police are searching the surrounding areas to locate the passengers. Therefore, the possibility of some more casualties cannot be ruled out. Furthermore, Dhanbad Railway Division PRO Pushkar also confirmed the freak mishap while speaking to ETV Bharat.

According to the information, as soon as the Sasaram-Ranchi Intercity Express reached Kumandih station someone shouted that the train engine had caught fire causing widespread panic among passengers. As a result, many passengers hurriedly alighted from the train and began to run. In the ensuing chaos, a freight train approaching from the opposite direction struck several passengers, leading to fatalities and injuries.

Emergency response teams and railway officials from Barwadih rushed to the scene. Local doctors are providing initial medical assistance to the injured. The situation at the site remains chaotic, with a stampede and widespread distress among the people present.

This incident underscores the critical need for effective emergency protocols and public safety measures in railway operations to prevent such tragedies in the future.

