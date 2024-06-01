Kareena Aces Chic Airport Look, Pooja Goes Trendy for Beach Cleanup Drive, Deepika Flaunts Baby Bump (ANI/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Deepika Padukone were recently spotted in Mumbai, turning heads with their impeccable fashion sense. Each diva brought her unique style to the table, leaving a lasting impression on onlookers in the bustling streets of Mumbai.

On June 1, Kareena exuded elegance as she got papped at the Mumbai airport. The actor pulled off a chic airport look, sporting a powder yellow shirt paired with beige flared pants. She amped up her airport look with an orange tote bag, stylish shades, and nude pumps.

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, showcased her sporty yet trendy side during a beach cleanup drive before World Environment Day. She rocked a crop top and comfy denim, topping it off with a cap and white sneakers to beat the Mumbai heat.

Soon to-be-mom Deepika Padukone stepped out for a dine out in Mumbai on May 31. The actor glowing with motherly radiance, was seen enjoying a family dinner at a plush restaurant in the city. Her black ensemble, accentuated by a denim jacket, highlighted her baby bump as she strolled out of the restaurant with her mother, Ujjala Padukone and a friend. Deepika and her actor husband Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their bundle of joy this September.