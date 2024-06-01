15-Yr-Old Girl Gangraped In Rajasthan, Minor Detained, Search On For The Other

Kuchaman City (Rajasthan): A minor boy was detained for the alleged gangrape of a 15-year-old girl in a village under Nawan police station area of ​​​​Rajasthan's Didwana Kuchaman district, police said on Saturday.

Police said a case of gangrape against two persons has been registered. While one has been detained, search is on for the other.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's parents, the boy had befriended the girl on social media and lured her to a hotel, where he and his friend allegedly raped her. Also, they made a video of the act and threatened the girl of dire consequences if she reported the matter.

The incident surfaced after the video was made viral. Later, the girl's parents registered a complaint at Nawan police station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Vishnoi said a team has been set up to arrest the accused. "A case has been filed under the POCSO Act and necessary investigations have been launched. The prime accused in the case, who is a minor, has been taken into custody. He was detained following interrogation," he said.

The victim's family told police that when the girl went to the hotel she found that another youth was already present there. Both the boys allegedly gangraped her, they complained.

Nawan police station officer Jogendra Singh said that the case is being investigated by DSP Arvind Vishnoi and the other accused will be nabbed very soon.