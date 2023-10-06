RAJASTHAN CONG MOVES COURT AGAINST BJP FOR DEPICTING RAHUL GANDHI AS RAVAN IN POSTER

Jaipur: Congress leaders and workers have stepped up their protest against the BJP for sharing a poster where Rahul Gandhi is seen as Hindu mythological character Ravan. Apart from hitting the streets in protest, a complaint has been filed against BJP national president JP Nadda and IT head Amit Malviya at a lower court in Jaipur on Friday.

In a tweet on X, BJP depicted Rahul as "new-age Ravan". The poster has been titled as "Bharat Khatre Mein Hai" stating that it is a Congress party production, directed by George Soros. "The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat," BJP tweeted sharing the poster.

Accusing BJP of tarnishing the image of the Congress leader by issuing such an "obnoxious" and "dangerous" poster, Rajasthan Congress general secretary Jaswant Gurjar has filed a complaint against Nadda and Malviya in the lower court in Jaipur on Friday. Gurjar said that BJP's account name on social media X is 'BJP for India' and both Nadda and Malviya are responsible for the post.

Congress has alleged BJP of insulting Sanatan Dharma through its poster. Gandhi has been depicted with seven heads and has been referred to as Ravan. This amounts to criminal defamation and so a complaint has been filed in this regard, Gurjar said.

Earlier, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said that the poster was aimed at inciting and provoking violence against a leader whose father and grandmother were assassinated by people who wanted to divide India. Ramesh said that it is obnoxious and dangerous for BJP to come up with a poster like this.

