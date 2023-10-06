New Delhi (India) : Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has strongly objected to the BJP coming out with a graphic portraying her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as 'Ravana', the multi-headed chief antagonist of the epic Ramayana. She slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for posting provocative tweets from the official X handle of the saffron party.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Priyanka asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President J P Nadda to disclose the level of degradation they would want to take politics and political debates. She demanded to know whether they would approve of the violent and provocative tweets being posted by the BJP in its official social media.

Priyanka posted a comment on X in Hindi, saying : "Most respected @narendramodi ji and @JPNadda, to what level of degradation do you want to take politics and debate? Do you agree with the violent and provocative tweets being posted from the official Twitter handle of your party? Not much time passed and you took a vow of uprightness. Have you forgotten oaths like promises?".