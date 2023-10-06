Priyanka Gandhi questions PM Modi over BJP graphic depicting Rahul as Ravana
Priyanka Gandhi questions PM Modi over BJP graphic depicting Rahul as Ravana
New Delhi (India) : Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has strongly objected to the BJP coming out with a graphic portraying her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as 'Ravana', the multi-headed chief antagonist of the epic Ramayana. She slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for posting provocative tweets from the official X handle of the saffron party.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Priyanka asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President J P Nadda to disclose the level of degradation they would want to take politics and political debates. She demanded to know whether they would approve of the violent and provocative tweets being posted by the BJP in its official social media.
सर्वश्री @narendramodi जी एवं श्री @JPNadda जी! आप राजनीति और बहस-मुबाहसे को गिरावट की कौन-सी मंज़िल तक ले जाना चाहते हैं?— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 5, 2023
आपकी पार्टी के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से जो हिंसक और उकसाऊ ट्वीट किये जा रहे हैं, क्या उसमें आपकी सहमति है ?
ज़्यादा समय नहीं बीता, आपने शुचिता की क़सम…
Priyanka posted a comment on X in Hindi, saying : "Most respected @narendramodi ji and @JPNadda, to what level of degradation do you want to take politics and debate? Do you agree with the violent and provocative tweets being posted from the official Twitter handle of your party? Not much time passed and you took a vow of uprightness. Have you forgotten oaths like promises?".
The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat. pic.twitter.com/AwDKxJpDHB— BJP (@BJP4India) October 5, 2023
The Congress leadership took serious view of the latest attack by the BJP on the personality of Rahul Gandhi. The BJP had also compared the Congress former president to US billionaire investor George Soros. Ahead of the Assembly elections in five states, the BJP launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and captioned its post on X as "India is in Danger. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat."