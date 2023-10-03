RAHUL GANDHI WILL REMAIN A SIGNIFICANT POLITICAL PLAYER IN NEXT 25 YEARS CONGRESS

New Delhi: Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said many of those who left the Congress party were very close to Rahul Gandhi and he trusted them, but what persuaded them to go away, one can't understand. Delivering a speech at the book launch of 'Strange Burdens-The Politics and Predicaments of Rahul Gandhi' at India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi, the senior Congressmen said that "Rahul Gandhi is an amalgam of both Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi because he is soft and strict", he pointed out.

Suhas Borker, who is a trustee at IIC, highlighted that these are tough times. "There's no banner in the background, we were not even allowed a bigger hall and at the last moment, we had to do this book launch in this small hall at Lecture Room II", he said.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan while delivering an address said "You love him or hate him, but Rahul Gandhi will continue to remain a significant player in Indian politics for the next 25 years. We have seen him grow." Referring to Bharat Jodi Yatra, he said, "This was Rahul Gandhi's self-discovery and not the discovery of India."