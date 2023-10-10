RAJASTHAN ASSOCIATION COACH SLAPPED WITH SEXUAL EXPLOITATION CASE IN JAIPUR

Jaipur: An FIR has been filed against the Rajasthan Rifle Association coach on charges of alleged sexual exploitation of five minor female rifle shooters at the Malviya Nagar police station.

Malviya Nagar Police Station officer Poonam Chaudhary said that a case has been initiated against Shashikant Sharma under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC. Also, the statements of the players are being recorded in this connection, Chaudhary said.

As per the complaint, the accused used to allegedly touch the young players inappropriately and took them to his flat in Jagatpura where he sexually abused them after forcing them to consume alcohol. On the pretext of giving guidance in participating in Olympics, win national-level medals and get government jobs under sports quota, Sharma allegedly sexually abused them for two to three years, the complaint added.

The complaint further stated that during tournaments, he would force these players to share rooms with him and threatened to end their career if they revealed the matter to anyone, the complaint added.

At first, the victims lodged complaints with the National Rifle Association of India's Prevention of Sexual Harassment committee and the Rajasthan Sports Council. But since neither hearings were held on the matter nor any action was taken against the coach, the victims filed a police complaint.

During investigation, police found that many female players had quit shooting after being harassed by the coach. Whenever any player complained about him, he would silence her by threatening to defame her, police said. After the complaint was filed at Malviya Nagar police station, a few more women players have come forward to share their ordeal.