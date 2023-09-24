Chandigarh: The Haryana Sports Department has issued a departmental charge sheet to the junior women's coach, who accused former Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment. The Haryana government had recently suspended the junior women's coach and now has issued a show cause notice to her.

The show cause notice has been issued by the Director of the Sports Department. 'The following is the list of allegations against Junior Athletics Coach, District Sports Office, Panchkula (suspended), presently. The Junior Coach is charged for the lapses committed while working in the District Sports Office, Panchkula from October 20, 2022, till now. In a video shared on social media, the junior coach abused the Haryana Chief Minister, which is a violation of service rules," the departmental chargesheet stated.

"The above irregularities represent serious misconduct of the Junior Athletics Coach, for which she has made herself liable for strict disciplinary action under Rule-7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Penalty and Appeal) Rules, 2016," the chargesheet stated.

The junior women's coach had accused the then Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment. The female coach filed an FIR against Sandeep Singh in Chandigarh Police on December 30, 2022.