Bhiwani (Haryana): Alakhpura village of the Bhiwani district in Haryana is known as 'Mini Brazil'. The girls from this village have earned their name in the game of football at the national and international level. The teams, which included sixteen girls from this village, have defeated Sikkim and West Bengal playing in Football's Subroto Cup (FSC) in Delhi.

In Alakhpura, a village with a population of around 5,000, there is no distinction between sons and daughters. Daughters from almost every house practice daily at the football ground. These girls are constantly maintaining their place in various football teams.

Sonika Bijraniya, the government coach of the football club of Alakhpura village said, "The teams, of which these girls are part, have won the Subroto Cup twice before in 2015 and 2016."

The girls have been employed in various central and state government jobs including the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Indian Railways, Education Department, Assam Rifles, and Sports Department. The team featuring the girls of this village has won the bronze medal in the 2015 National Games.

"Also, the 25 daughters from here have been selected in the junior, sub-junior, and senior Indian teams. Also, Ten daughters of this village have participated in the Under-17 National Games in Bhubaneswar," added Bijraniya.

Apart from this, two girls are playing in the Indian Women's team in the ongoing Asian Games in China. Around 200 girls have participated in national competitions at different times.

Bijraniya added that apart from winning the Subroto Cup twice, the team, featuring the girls from this village, has reached the semi-finals of the Subroto Cup thrice. "Now in 2023, the team featuring the village girls is playing the Subroto Cup for the ninth time. Reetu Bagadia and Sanju Yadav are football players who are currently playing for the Indian Women's football team," he noted.

"Due to these achievements, this village is now being called 'Mini Brazil'. Over 200 daughters practice football here every day. Along with setting up three sports nurseries here, 75 girls are given a sports diet allowance by the Sports Department. Daughters below 14 years of age are given a diet allowance of Rs 1,500, while daughters above 14 years of age are given Rs 2000 per month," informed Bijraniya.