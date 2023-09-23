Kolkata (West Bengal): Former India footballer and current coach Krishnandu Roy has added a unique feather to his cap. The former Indian footballer, who currently coaches junior footballers, has his India jersey showcased in the Football Museum of Madrid, Spain.

Roy, who is nurturing the young talent of India, has his India shirt No. 12 in the memorabilia along with the world's legendary footballers including Diego Maradona. Madrid is home to world-famous clubs like Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid. A football museum called 'Legends' has been created in the Puerta del Sol area of that city. The museum showcases over 5,000 football gear of legendary footballers across the globe.

The gear that has found places in the museum has been used in the FIFA World Cup, European Championship, UEFA Championship, Club World Cup, and Copa America. But now a pertinent question arises as to how Krishnandu Roy's number 12 jersey reached the museum in Madrid.

Sitting in the library of the East Bengal club, the former right-back said, "In 1984, the Indian team played against Argentina in the Nehru Cup. We were being coached by the famous Ćirić Milovan and the Indian team played outstanding football throughout the tournament. I played well against Argentina. The whole team played well. After a well-fought match, we lost by a solitary goal. But Argentine coach Bilardo himself praised me.

"He said the No. 12 jersey should be used more. Jerseys were exchanged after the game. I don't remember now, who I exchanged my jersey with. He may have given his jersey to me."

Most of the players, who played in the Argentina team coached by Carlos Bilardo in the Nehru Cup in 1984, played in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico which Argentina won. Goalkeeper Nery Pumpido, forward Jorge Burruchaga, and Jorge Valdano played in the Nehru Cup before representing Argentina in the World Cup.

There is a practice to preserve things used by ex-footballers around the world, which seems unreal in our country. Krishnendu Roy says, “This needs to be preserved. So that the memorable events of the past can be presented to future generations. East Bengal Club has taken this initiative. Saving things used by footballers who play for their clubs."