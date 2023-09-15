Mumbai (Maharashtra): That iconic six over the bowler's head by legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, which led India to the 2011 World Cup title at the Wankhede Stadium is etched in memory of cricket buffs. As soon as the ball landed in the stands, the entire country erupted in joy. There were celebrations though out the night as the Men in Blue had won the ICC ODI World Cup for the second time after 1983.

Former India player and head coach, Ravi Shastri, who was on the air, said "MS Dhoni finishes off in style and India life the World Cup." Cut to 2023, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to auction the seats, where the ball of that famous six in 2011 landed.

The Wankhede Stadium will be one of the venues of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be played in India. It will host one of the two semi-finals.

The MCA in a post on X said, "Dhoni finishes off in style..."❤️ To eternalize the glory of this moment, the two seats where the ball landed at the Wankhede Stadium after MS Dhoni struck the ICC World Cup 2011 winning six will be auctioned by the MCA (sic)."

The MCA further added that the funds collected from this auction will be utilised to provide scholarships to emerging players. Currently the MCA secretary is Ajinkya Naik.

Earlier this year, during the cash-rich Indian Premier League, MCA President Amol Kale, MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik and Apex Council members had presented a memento to the former India captain after he inaugurated the seats.

