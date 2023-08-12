Hyderabad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's craze is different among Team India cricketers. He is considered one of the best cricketers in India. Not just on the field, he has a huge fan following outside as well. His style of play is not only the reason to have so many fans, but his humble nature, too, is also the reason.

Dhoni is very humble and down to earth. The latest video related to this went viral on social media. Guess what happened, but no prizes for guessing. Dhoni was going to Ranchi, along with his friend, and asked a man for the address. While his friend was driving the vehicle, Mahi, who was sitting in the front seat, asked the person on the bike for the address.

Dhoni could not understand what the biker said and asked, "Are you talking about the circle towards Ranchi?" When the young man said yes, Dhoni said again in the video, "Should we take a turn at the circle near the second statue?" Dhoni can be seen in the video clearing his doubt with the man.

After that Dhoni obliges for a selfie with the bikers and shook hands and left from there. The fan shared the related video on social media and it is doing the rounds on social media. Fans say "Dhoni is a very simple person. His simplicity is different from other celebrities". After leading Chennai Super Kings to win the IPL title, Dhoni is enjoying his leisure time with his family in Ranchi.

