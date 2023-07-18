Hyderabad: Team India's former captain MS Dhoni is not only passionate about cricket, but also bikes. If he sees a bike that he likes, it should be in his garage immediately..! He has a huge bike collection in his Ranchi farmhouse. Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad shared a video related to this on social media during his visit to Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse. However, it is remarkable that more than 100 bikes are seen in the video.

Dhoni is so passionate about bikes and he has a great collection. Dhoni is a great achiever, a wonderful person. Venkatesh Prasad shared the video saying, "This is a glimpse of the bike and car collection at his farmhouse in Ranchi. Another former cricketer Sunil Joshi also appeared in the video. In the video, there was a conversation between Sakshi, Venkatesh Prasad, Sunil Joshi and Dhoni.

Sakshi: How do you feel about coming to Ranchi?

Venkatesh Prasad: Excellent. This is not the first time paying a visit to Ranchi... fourth time. However, the bike collection is very crazy.

Sunil Joshi: This is not the first time to arrive in Ranchi, but this is the first time to be with the cricket legend.

Venkatesh Prasad: To have so many bikes... must be very crazy about them. It is really like a bike showroom.

Then immediately, Sakshi, who was recording the video, said, “I also say the same thing to Dhoni. Why Mahi..? What is the need for so many bikes?'' she asked. In turn, Dhoni replied... "Because you took everything that belonged to me. Shouldn't I have a place of my own? However.. you allowed only this..! That too... after taking possession of the badminton court and you have given this to me, he said with a mischievous smile."

However, it is unknown how many bikes are in Dhoni's collections, but there are brands like Rajdoot, Kawasaki Ninja, Harley Davidson, TVS Ronini Cruiser et al. In the past, Sakshi said these were her husband's favourite toys.

