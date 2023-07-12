WATCH VIGNESH SHIVAN SHARES FANBOY MOMENT AS HE GETS T SHIRT SIGNED BY MS DHONI PENS HEARTFELT NOTE FOR HIS HERO

Hyderabad: Vignesh Shivan, a talented South Indian filmmaker, posted a video of himself getting an autograph from Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sahring the video on his official Instagram handle, the director thanked Dhoni with a heartfelt note. In the video, the cricketer can be seen signing Wikki's white t-shirt. The video has already gone viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Vignesh wrote: "With my Hero 😍🥲 my captain , my role model ! It’s always emotional & overwhelming to be next to this pure Soul ! @mahi7781 A man whom I love soooo much and look upto every other day! I feel soooo happy to see The Happiness in my face Every-time I see him 😄😄😄. So happy to see him make films in TamilIndustry ! For choosing this industry to begin his film production house endeavours :)"

He further wished the cricketer foraying into film business all the luck. Extending support to his film Let's Get Married, Vignesh wrote: "Sure we are ready to give alll the love and support by flocking the theatres to watch the films that come from @dhoni.entertainment. Thank you @sakshisingh_r mam and welcome to TamilCinema ❤️☺️🏆🏆🏆💯💯💯❤️❤️Wishing all the very best for #DhoniEntertainment @dhoni.entertainment #LetsGetMarried team for a blockbuster opening in theatres 😇😇😇"

While expressing his fandom, Vignesh Shivan also complimented the CSK captain for making his film debut in Kollywood. For the unversed, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi are making their film debut as producers with Let's Get Married or LGM in Tamil. It is a rom-com directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, which stars Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadiya and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Chennai Super Kings captain and cricket icon M.S. Dhoni will debut as producer with the Tamil movie. It was officially announced last October that the cricketer was poised to begin his career in Kollywood. Viswajith has composed the music, and Pradeep Ragav will serve as the editor in Ramesh Tamilmani's fun-filled family entertainer.

