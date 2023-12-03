Bhopal: As the saffron party heads towards a victory in Rajasthan, two independent candidates from Sheo constituency have left the BJP and Congress candidates behind.

Ravindra Singh Bhati, a student leader who is very popular among the youth community is leading by 71076 votes (after the 29th round of counting) followed by another independent candidate Fateh Khan, who has bagged 57817 votes till now. Congress candidate and MLA, Ameen Khan and BJP's Swaroop Singh Khara have been relegated to the third and fourth positions respectively.

Bhati had won the university students' union election and joined the BJP. But after the party fielded Khara from the Sheo constituency, Bhati left BJP and contested as an independent candidate. His election rallies used to draw huge crowd due to his popularity.

This time, Sheo is witnessing a four-cornered battle between two independents, BJP and Congress. The seat was won by Ameen Khan of Congress in 2018 Assembly polls by a margin of over 84,000 votes.

Rajasthan, which has a tradition of electing independents, has seven such candidates who are leading in their respective constituencies in the state. Apart from Bhati, six other leading independents are Ganeshraj Bansal from Hanumangarh (88356 votes), Ritu Banawat from Bayana (98564 votes), Yoonus Khan from Deedwana (66400 votes), Jiva Ram Choudhary from Sanchore (83718 votes) and Ashok Kumar Kothari from Bhilwara (68104 votes).