Tonk: Congress leader Sachin Pilot is leading in Tonk against BJP's Ajit Singh Mehra by 2767 votes as the 6th round of counting is going on in the state. As per the early trends, the BJP has a comfortable lead in 115 seats. Congress is at a distant second with a lead in 70 seats.

According to the Election Commission website, Pilot was ahead with 31498 votes while Mehta had got 28731 votes after the completion of seven of the 20 rounds of counting. Pilot had contested from Tonk in the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections and won by a margin of over 54,000 votes against the BJP's Yoonus Khan.

Along with Pilot, the fate of CM Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje will be decided by today evening. In 2018, the Congress won the state in a majority bringing the Vasundhara Raje government to an end. Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister and Sachin Pilot his deputy but what followed was a long infighting inside the Congress which cost Sachin Pilot the deputy chief minister post in 2020.