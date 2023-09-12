NOT DISCUSSING ONE NATION ONE ELECTION WOULD BE UNDEMOCRATIC SAYS VICE PRESIDENT JAGDEEP DHANKHAR

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday opined that there should be a debate on 'One Nation One Poll' and not discussing the issue would be "undemocratic".

Dhankhar, who was here to attend several events, said, "A debate should take place in the Parliament for 'One Nation, One Election'. In the debate, you may agree or disagree with the issue. If someone is saying that they will not discuss the issue is undemocratic."

Meanwhile, the Vice President also spoke about India becoming the fifth-largest economy. "Days are not far away when our country will achieve the status of the third largest economy in the world. The brand India is shining and people should feel proud of it. But some people are uncomfortable with our country's progress and achievements," said Dhankhar.

Referring to some unpleasant incidents when the country is making rapid progress, he said, "Our country is achieving milestones in different sectors. But some people are throwing stones at the semi-high speed train Vande Bharat Express. This is not fair."

Addressing advocates at the Bar Association, Vice President Dhankhar spoke about the amendment to the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "We were carrying the legacy of the Britishers and several laws have become obsolete. These laws were burdensome for us. The new laws will play an important role in building a new India. The new laws will put an onerous task on lawyers to provide justice to the needy."

On the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Dhankhar said that its effect can be seen in the form of development in Kashmir. "The footfall of tourists in Kashmir has gone up. We are making rapid strides in various sectors and the world has started recognizing our feat. But some people are upset and spreading negativity."