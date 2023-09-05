Kota (Rajasthan): Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that India was called a 'fragile' country 10 years ago but on September 2022, our country became the fifth economic superpower.

Dhankhar while addressing a retired teachers' felicitation ceremony held on Tuesday in Rajasthan's Kota on the occasion of Teacher's Day. India, South Africa, Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia, he said, were treated as a "burden, but today after ten years, our country is the fifth economic superpower".

"Teachers in the country played an important role in shaping the future of the country. Our teachers laid the foundation of a new India. The youths of the country will catapult the country to a newer height by 2047. The country's progress will be at the pinnacle by 2047," he said.

Describing the importance of teachers, the Vice President said, "Teachers of the country helped in shaping the talents. The dream of building a new India was achieved by the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on the south pole of the moon. It became possible due to our teachers' efforts. Teachers nurtured our best brains to become engineers, researchers, and scientists."

India is a bright spot and a favourite destination for investments. Our country has a large pool of startups that cannot be found in any part of the globe. The digital payment system and direct benefit transfer (DBT) have completely changed the payment ecosystem. The new technology has removed the middlemen from the scene bringing transparency to the financial sector, the Vice-President added.