MAN TWO MONTH OLD DAUGHTER DIE AFTER FIRE BREAKS OUT IN ROOM DUE TO SHORT CIRCUIT

Alwar: On Friday night, a man and his daughter died after a fire broke out due to a short circuit in a room heater at Mundana village in the Alwar district of Rajasthan while the mother suffered serious burn injuries. According to the Shekhpur police, 23-year-old Deepak Yadav and their two-month-old daughter died on the spot in the accident, while Sanju, the mother sustained serious burn injuries. With 60 per cent of Sanju's body being burnt, she has been referred from Tijara to Alwar.

The incident occurred late at 2 am while the couple was in deep sleep with their two-month-old daughter. The short circuit set the room heater on fire within seconds, burning to death the father and his child.

The Shekhpur police swung into action after being informed about the mishap and immediately admitted the injured Sanju to the hospital. The post-mortem was conducted by the medical team. The woman was undergoing treatment. According to sources, the deceased Deepak Yadav was the driver of an oil tanker.