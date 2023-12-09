Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh): In a shocking incident, at least 25 female students of a government school in Chhattisgarh allegedly suffered burns on their hands after they were forced to pour hot oil on each other's hands as a punishment. The incident took place at a government pre-secondary school in Kondagaon's Keerwahi on Thursday.

According to police, three teachers have been placed under suspension by the Education department pending a departmental investigation.

Police said the incident occurred when the teachers learned that someone had relieved themselves outside the girl's toilet. "The teachers started questioning the students. When the students failed to answer, the teachers ordered the students to pour hot oil on each other's hands. Following this, the female students suffered burn injuries on their hands," a police official privy to the investigation said.

On information, the parents and other students from the school started a protest, seeking action agains the teachers involved. They demanded strict action against the accused teachers. The parents of the victim students alleged that the teachers forced the students to pour hot oil on the hands of the students. This has caused blisters on their hands. They also said that it was very shocking that their children were not safe in schools.

The headmistresses of the school downplayed the incident as having committed by the students themselves. "The students did not keep the toilets clean despite several warnings. Therefore, the children decided to punish themselves," the headmistress said.

Makdi Block Education Officer(BEO) Raju Sahu said, "Officials of the Block Education Office Makdi rushed to Government Pre-Secondary School on information. The parents of the students alleged that their wards have suffered burn injuries after they were forced to pour hot oil on each other's hands. The BEO team launched an investigation into this incident and suspended at least three teachers. Further investigation into this incident is on."