Delhi Police to Question Arvind Kejriwal's 'Ill' Parents in Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case Today

New Delhi: Delhi Police is likely to interrogate the parents of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday in coneection with the alleged assault on party MP Swati Maliwal by Kejriwal's former PA Bibhav Kumar, sources said. According to sources, Delhi Police has been asked by Kejriwal's parents to come at 11:30 am on Thursday.

Kejriwal, who is currently campaigning for AAP candidates for the Lok Sabha election 2024, confirmed the development in a post on ‘X’.

“Tomorrow Delhi Police will come to interrogate my old and sick parents,” the Delhi CM wrote in a post.

The AAP too hit out at the PM Modi led BJP government at the Centre for questioning the Delhi CM's ailing mother. In a post on its official X handle, the party wrote, “This is the mother of Arvind Kejriwal, who recently visited Lord Shri Ram with Kejriwal. She has been ill for quite some time and needs support to walk. Today dictator Modi is sending police to torture them in the name of interrogation. Modi ji, how low will you stoop for your dirty politics?”

AAP leader and MP Sanjay also attacked the BJP government over questioning Kejriwal's ill parents. “In his political malice, the Prime Minister has gone so far that he wants the police to harass the old and sick parents of Arvind Kejriwal. The people of Delhi and the country will take revenge for the insult of Arvind Kejriwal's old parents,” he said in a statement.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj too took to X to attack the ruling BJP over the matter. “The BJP government at the centre has ruined all dignity and public shame. The day before the chief minister was arrested, his mother had returned from the hospital. Many times I have seen his father walking slowly with someone's support. Now Delhi Police will interrogate those elderly parents. Very cruel and cheap politics,” he wrote.

The inquiry is to be held in the case of alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, by Kejriwal's former PA Bibhav Kumar at the CM residence. It is alleged that Kejriwal's parents were present at home when the incident occurred. The cops of the Delhi Police may record statement of Kejriwal's parents in the case today.