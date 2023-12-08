BJP APPOINTS 3 OBSERVERS IN RAJASTHAN TO SELECT NEW CM

Jaipur: Despite recording a landslide victory in Rajasthan five days ago, BJP has still not been able to come up with the name of the chief minister. The party on Friday appointed three senior leaders namely defence minister Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawade and Saroj Pandey as observers for Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda are holding regular meetings to rule out chances of any internal rebellion within the party. The Parliamentary Board meeting was held on Thursday but no decision could be taken on the selection of chief ministers. Later last night, Nadda held another round of meeting with Shah at his bungalow.

The observers will go to the state in the next two days and hold subsequent meetings with the newly elected MLAs. The name of the new CM would be announced some time later.

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who is a front runner for the CM's post, suddenly left for Delhi on a two-day visit on Wednesday. She met BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday night. Raje's son and MP Dushyant Singh accompanied her.

Sources said during the meeting, Raje reportedly clarified to Nadda that she has nothing to do with the "resort issue" and that the entire episode has been misrepresented. Former state vice president Hemraj Meena, father of newly appointed MLA from Kishanganj Lalit Meena had accused Raje and Dushyant of confining his son at a resort on Sikar Road. Raje reportedly assured Nadda that she is a disciplined party worker and can never go against the party line.

Raje is learnt to have come to attend the meeting with Nadda with full preparations. She carried a stack of documents in her hand that included details of every assembly seat of the state. During the meeting, Raje provided a complete information about which seats where party performed well and those where performance was poor along with the reasons behind the victory and defeat. She is learnt to have given a reason as to why the figures which could have gone up to 140 plus stopped at 115.