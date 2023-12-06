New Delhi: Amid the suspense in BJP on who will become the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan, senior party leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje, who is one of the main contenders for the post, has been called to New Delhi by the BJP high command to deliberate on the matter.

Sources said Raje left for Delhi by 10:30 pm flight on Wednesday and would be meeting the party high command on Thursday. The development came after nearly 60 of the newly elected BJP MLAs met her at her Civil Lines residence on Monday and Tuesday. The party sources said the name of the chief minister will be decided by the party's parliamentary board and before that, a BJP legislature party meeting will be called.

However, the party has not yet made any announcement regarding the legislature party meeting. Raje, a two-time chief minister, is among the frontrunners for the post of chief minister. In the assembly election results declared on Sunday, the BJP got 115 seats while the Congress secured 69 seats. Elections on 199 out of 200 seats in the state were held on November 25.