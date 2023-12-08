New Delhi : Suspense continues over the selection of leaders by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the posts of the next chief ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In the recent elections, the results of which were announced on December 3, the BJP wrested Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the Congress while retaining power in MP.

Hectic consultations were continuing among the party top leaders for selecting the CM candidates in the three Hindi heartland states. The saffron party is taking its time to finalise the names considering the significant role the new CMs will have to play in the Lok Sabha elections next year. On the other hand, the Congress has questioned how long the BJP will delay announcement of the CMs for the three states.

Amidst this, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje, who has emerged a front runner, met BJP national president J P Nadda, in the national capital today. Sources said that the other contenders for Rajasthan CM post are Mahat Balak Nath, Diya Kumari and Rajyavarardhan Singh Rathore. In the recent assembly elections, the BJP won 115 out of the 199 seats in the single phase November 25 poll.