Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Amravati: In the quiet isolation of Tapovan, a rehabilitation center for leprosy patients near Amravati, Maharashtra, a disturbing sight unfolds each day. Women, once afflicted by leprosy but now fully cured, wait for their husbands who had brought them here for treatment years ago. Dressed in simple clothes, with a handful of bangles and a mark of sindoor on their foreheads, they wait—hoping that one day their husbands will return.

The story of these women is one of unfulfilled promises and unending patience. Most were brought to Tapovan at a young age, often in their early twenties, by husbands who promised to visit frequently. For a few months or even a year, some men did come, but then the visits stopped, and with it, the women’s hopes of going back to a family and a familiar life. Today, after decades of waiting, many of these women have come to terms with their reality, yet the longing remains—a painful testament to promises broken and dreams abandoned.

The Origin of Tapovan

Tapovan was founded in 1950 by Padma Shri Dr. Shivajirao Patwardhan, a freedom fighter and humanitarian dedicated to supporting those afflicted by leprosy. Spread over 350 acres, Tapovan became a refuge not just for treatment but for reshaping lives. The institution aimed to provide medical care, remove the societal stigma surrounding leprosy, and create a self-sufficient community for patients. Today, Tapovan is home to around 100 women and 50 men affected by leprosy, supported by 350 staff members who ensure their well-being.

The Reality of Women’s Lives in Tapovan

The journey of women in Tapovan differs starkly from that of men. When a man contracts leprosy, his wife often accompanies him to Tapovan, receiving accommodation and support to stay by his side during treatment. Once the man recovers, he returns home with his wife, and they resume their lives. However, when it’s the woman who contracts leprosy, her husband often brings her to Tapovan, promising to visit—but most never come back. Only a few honor their word, visiting occasionally before eventually fading from her life entirely.

Dr Subhash Shyamrav Gawai, President of Tapovan, recounts, “Some of these women have become mentally unstable, waiting year after year for their husbands to return. Most of them wait even though they are certain that their family members of husbands would not take them back.”

A Life of Faith and Routine

The daily lives of these women are often defined by routine and quiet acts of faith. One woman, brought to Tapovan 27 years ago, is known to wake up at 2:30 a.m. and sweep the area near the Vitthal temple. She believes her husband will come one day, and that she should be ready to welcome him. Despite the frequent sight of leopards near Tapovan’s dense forests, she carries out her early morning ritual undeterred.

“It’s heartbreaking to watch her do this every day,” Dr. Gawai says. “But in her mind, she is preparing for the moment he comes back.”

Families and Society Stigma

For these women, the lack of familial acceptance is a reality, even after they are fully cured. Families are notified when a patient passes away, yet most relatives stay away. In such cases, the staff of Tapovan performs the final rites, becoming the only family these women have known. “In the past, any person coming to Tapovan was banned from their village. They were never allowed back,” Dr. Gawai explains. “Today, the stigma has lessened but is still there. Many women here are from regions like Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule, and Nashik. They fear being ostracized by their communities due to which people stay away from help they need.”

The Resilience of Tapovan’s Women

Despite reality of leading a lonely life hitting hard, the women of Tapovan have found purpose in this place. They live within a community of shared experiences and friendships, engaging in work and cultural activities organized by the institution. Tapovan has become their sanctuary—a space where they are accepted, respected, and given a second chance at life. For these women, Tapovan is more than a shelter. It’s a symbol of their strength even in the face of adversity.

National Strategic Plan (NSP) and Roadmap for Leprosy (2023-27)

In reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar on March 21, 2023 had stated that, "India has achieved the elimination of leprosy as a public health problem as per WHO criteria of less than 1 case per 10,000 population at the National level in 2005. After achieving elimination status at national level, National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) has taken a number of initiatives to encourage early case detection of leprosy patients to prevent Grade 2 Disabilities, and to ensure free of cost treatment of leprosy patients. There are few districts within States/UTs, where leprosy is endemic. With various interventions introduced under NLEP in the last few years, number of new leprosy cases detected have come down to 75,394 in 2021-22 from 1,25,785 in 2014-15, accounting for 53.6% of Global new leprosy cases."

On January 30, 2023, the Government of India introduced the National Strategic Plan (NSP) and Roadmap for Leprosy (2023-27), aiming to reach zero leprosy transmission by 2027, three years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.3 target. This NSP and roadmap outline key strategies, annual targets, public health approaches, and technical guidance to drive the program forward. A central focus includes raising awareness to eliminate stigma and discrimination, encouraging early detection, preventing disease spread through Leprosy Post Exposure Prophylaxis, and launching a web-based portal (Nikusth 2.0) to streamline leprosy case reporting.

