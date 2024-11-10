ETV Bharat / international

World Quality Week 2024: Navigating Today's Complex Business Landscape

World Quality Week, which is taking place from November 11 to 15 this year, is an annual event hosted by the Chartered Quality Institute (CQI), dedicated to raising awareness about the crucial role that quality management plays in various sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, education, and more.

World Quality Week 2024 serves as evidence of the importance of quality management in a variety of industries. Those who have dedicated themselves to excellence and made sure that quality stays at the center of everything they do are celebrated during this time. Businesses can prosper, consumers can trust businesses, and industries can grow by adopting quality principles.

HISTORY:

The American Society for Quality (ASQ) first proposed the idea of World Quality Week in 2010. The goal of ASQ, a global association of quality professionals, was to organize a gathering that would highlight the significance of quality and ongoing development. Since then, World Quality Week has become well-known throughout the world and a significant event on quality experts' calendars. The Chartered Institute of Quality (CQI), which seeks to increase awareness of the quality management profession worldwide, currently celebrates this yearly campaign.

THEME:

The theme for World Quality Week 2024 is ‘Quality: from Compliance to Performance'. The theme aims to raise awareness of the quality management profession and focuses on the theme of navigating complexity in today’s dynamic business landscape.

The Importance of Quality:

Quality management is not just a buzzword; it is a critical aspect of any business or organisation. It ensures that products and services meet or exceed customer expectations, which is essential for building trust and maintaining a loyal customer base. A commitment to quality also leads to operational efficiency, reduced costs, and increased competitiveness.

The Role of Quality in Different Sectors:

Manufacturing:

For the manufacturing industry to provide dependable and safe products, quality control is essential. By ensuring that items fulfill predetermined requirements, quality control procedures help to lower recalls and faults.

Healthcare: