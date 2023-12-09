New Delhi/Jaipur: Acting Rajasthan Chief Minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for delaying the decision to appoint the new Rajasthan Chief Minister saying he wants the saffron party to take a decision quickly.

BJP wrested power from Congress in the desert state after they won 115 seats in the 200-member House. Voting was held for 199 seats while the counting of votes took place on December 3. It has been almost a week since the results were announced but the BJP is yet to decide on the Chief Minister's face.

"If Congress had not selected a Chief Minister for this long, then the BJP would have shouted a lot. In the Gogamedi case, I had to sign a document stating no objection to the NIA (National Investigation Agency) probe. This should have been done by the new CM (Chief Minister). For 7 days now, they (BJP) have not been able to select a CM. I want them to take a decision quickly."

Gehlot was in the national capital where he reviewed Congress party's loss in the Rajasthan elections. Gehlot said that regarding the Gogamedi murder case, the investigation has been handed over to the NIA.

"In Rajasthan, till now the party has not been able to decide the date of the meeting of the legislature party, forget the question of the Chief Minister," he quipped. Ashok Gehlot further alleged the BJP of "polarization" in Rajasthan Assembly polls. He claimed that issues like nationalism were forcibly brought to the fore in the campaign.

Gehlot said that Congress wanted to contest elections on local issues, but BJP worked to divert the issues.

He also claimed that " the BJP tried to defame Congress by spreading false propaganda regarding the Kanhaiya Lal murder case." Gehlot further took a jibe at the BJP saying "These people are going to kill democracy and these people are flouting the Constitution."