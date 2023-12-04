Ashok Gehlot's vote share dips in Sardarpura, Cong loses 8 of 10 seats in his home district
Published: 1 hours ago
Jaipur: Congress has performed dismally in former chief minister Ashok Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur. Gehlot himself won from Jodhpur's Sardarpura assembly seat, where he contested for the sixth time, but his vote share has dipped compared to last time.
According to Election Commission figures, Gehlot, who won by 45,000 votes from Sardarpura in 2018 elections, managed to bag only 26,000 votes this time. At booth number 111 of Sardarpura, where Gehlot cast his vote, he trailed behind BJP candidate Prof. Mahendra Singh Rathore by 63 votes as BJP got 462 votes and Congress 419 votes. Gehlot has been fielded from Jodhpur in Lok Sabha five times and has been winning Sardarpur assembly seat since 1999.
In Gehlot's home district Jodhpur, BJP won 8 out of 10 seats and that too with huge margins. After Congress' defeat, Union Minister Gajendra Singh had taunted him saying Gehlot's magic and talisman have ended.
Gehlot submitted his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday evening soon after BJP touched the magic figure of 100. After the party's defeat, Gehlot told media persons that he had thought Congress would form the government as the welfare schemes that were undertaken in the last five years were very good.
"Victory and loss are part of elections. I had hoped that the people would have taken revenge against the BJP but it is probable that they did not understand what we wanted to convey to them," he said adding that the party's defeat in all three Hindi belt states need to be probed into.
The winners are as follows:
Osian
Bheraram Chaudhary (BJP)- 103746 votes
Divya Maderna (Cong) - 100939
Victory margin- 2807
Sardarpura
Ashok Gehlot (Cong) - 96859
Mahendra Singh Rathod (BJP) - 70463
Victory margin - 26396
Looni
K Jogaram Patel (BJP) - 123498
Mahendra Singh Vishnoi (Cong) - 98820
Victory margin - 24678
Shergarh
Babu Singh (BJP) - 102868
Meena Kanwar (Cong) - 77824
Victory margin - 25044
Jodhpur city
Atul Bhansali (BJP) - 71192
Manisha Pawar (Cong) - 57667
Victory margin - 13525
Bilara
Arjunram Garg (BJP) - 90766
Mohanlal Kataria (Cong) - 80342
Victory margin - 10424
Phalodi
Pabbaram Bishnoi (BJP) - 80243
Prakash Chandra Chhangani (Cong) - 69459
Victory margin - 10784
Sursagar
Devendra Joshi (BJP) - 117066
Shahzad Khan (Cong) - 78306
Victory margin - 38759
Bhopalgarh
Geeta Barwad (Cong) - 86224
Pukhraj Garg (RLP) - 61926
Kamsa Meghwal (BJP) - 49540
Victory margin - 24298
Lohawat
Gajendra Singh Khinvsar (BJP) - 81415
Kishna Ram Vishnoi (Cong) - 70866
Margin of victory: 10549