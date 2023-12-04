Jaipur: Congress has performed dismally in former chief minister Ashok Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur. Gehlot himself won from Jodhpur's Sardarpura assembly seat, where he contested for the sixth time, but his vote share has dipped compared to last time.

According to Election Commission figures, Gehlot, who won by 45,000 votes from Sardarpura in 2018 elections, managed to bag only 26,000 votes this time. At booth number 111 of Sardarpura, where Gehlot cast his vote, he trailed behind BJP candidate Prof. Mahendra Singh Rathore by 63 votes as BJP got 462 votes and Congress 419 votes. Gehlot has been fielded from Jodhpur in Lok Sabha five times and has been winning Sardarpur assembly seat since 1999.

In Gehlot's home district Jodhpur, BJP won 8 out of 10 seats and that too with huge margins. After Congress' defeat, Union Minister Gajendra Singh had taunted him saying Gehlot's magic and talisman have ended.

Gehlot submitted his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday evening soon after BJP touched the magic figure of 100. After the party's defeat, Gehlot told media persons that he had thought Congress would form the government as the welfare schemes that were undertaken in the last five years were very good.

"Victory and loss are part of elections. I had hoped that the people would have taken revenge against the BJP but it is probable that they did not understand what we wanted to convey to them," he said adding that the party's defeat in all three Hindi belt states need to be probed into.

The winners are as follows:

Osian

Bheraram Chaudhary (BJP)- 103746 votes

Divya Maderna (Cong) - 100939

Victory margin- 2807

Sardarpura

Ashok Gehlot (Cong) - 96859

Mahendra Singh Rathod (BJP) - 70463

Victory margin - 26396

Looni

K Jogaram Patel (BJP) - 123498

Mahendra Singh Vishnoi (Cong) - 98820

Victory margin - 24678

Shergarh

Babu Singh (BJP) - 102868

Meena Kanwar (Cong) - 77824

Victory margin - 25044

Jodhpur city

Atul Bhansali (BJP) - 71192

Manisha Pawar (Cong) - 57667

Victory margin - 13525

Bilara

Arjunram Garg (BJP) - 90766

Mohanlal Kataria (Cong) - 80342

Victory margin - 10424

Phalodi

Pabbaram Bishnoi (BJP) - 80243

Prakash Chandra Chhangani (Cong) - 69459

Victory margin - 10784

Sursagar

Devendra Joshi (BJP) - 117066

Shahzad Khan (Cong) - 78306

Victory margin - 38759

Bhopalgarh

Geeta Barwad (Cong) - 86224

Pukhraj Garg (RLP) - 61926

Kamsa Meghwal (BJP) - 49540

Victory margin - 24298

Lohawat

Gajendra Singh Khinvsar (BJP) - 81415

Kishna Ram Vishnoi (Cong) - 70866