6 KILLED 5 INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT IN RAJASTHAN

Sikar (Rajasthan) At least six people were killed and five others injured after two cars collided in Laxmangarh tehsil of Sikar district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

A senior police official said that on the information, a team of local police officials reached the mishap spot and removed the bodies from the vehicles using a heavy musketry.

"The collision was so severe that both the vehicles were damaged. We removed the injured from the cars, provided them first aid and rushed them to the nearest government hospital. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital," the senior police official said.

According to police, the mishap occurred near Hotel Mani Mahal in Laxmangarh town of Sikar district. "A fierce collision between two cards happened on National Highway 52 in Laxmangarh. While one of the car was coming from Sikar towards Laxmangarh, while other was going from Laxmangarh towards Sikar," police added.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the cars crossed the divider and fell on the other side and collided with the other car. Police said they have launched a probe.