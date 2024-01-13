Sonipat (Haryana) : Vande Bharat Express met with an accident in Sonipat, Haryana. It happened at Ganaur railway station when the front part of Vande Bharat Express got damaged.

Sources said that the Amritsar-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express met with the accident on Saturday afternoon due to the sudden appearance of cattle on the track at Ganaur railway station near Gumd Road flyover. A cow was run over by the train. The accident created panic. The Vande Bharat Express train was halted at the railway station for about 20 to 25 minutes on account of the accident.

A team of engineers aboard Vande Bharat Express got down from the train and removed the damaged part of the train. After this the train could left on its onward journey.

Giving information about the incident, the Station Superintendent said that while going from Amritsar to New Delhi, Vande Bharat Express met with an accident at 12.58 am and after that the train stopped at the station itself. After this, the engineers on board the train informed the control room about the accident and then removed the damaged part in the front of the train. After this the train left for New Delhi at around 1:21 pm. During the repair works, RPF (Railway Protection Force) and GRP (Government Railway Police) personnel were also present there for security reasons.