PM Modi Ends Two-Day Meditation in Kanyakumari, Performs Sunrise Ritual

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who performed the 'Surya Arghya' during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, concluded his two-day meditation in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi Embarks on Day 2 of Meditation in Kanyakumari
PM Modi meditates at Vivekananda Rock Memorial (IANS Photo)

Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu): Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his second and final day of meditation here on Saturday after performing the 'Surya Arghya' during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, officials said. Modi carried out 'Surya Arghya,' a ritual associated with spiritual practice involving salutations to the Almighty, manifested in the form of sun.

The PM poured water from a traditional, beaker-like small vessel into the sea as an offering (Arghya) and prayed using his prayer beads (Japa mala), they said. Modi was clad in saffron and also paid floral tributes to a statue of Swami Vivekananda, they added. He walked around the mandapam with his 'japa mala' in his hands.

Kanyakumari is famous for its sunrise and sunset and the memorial is located on a tiny islet near the shoreline. At the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the PM embarked on meditation on the evening of May 30 and he is scheduled to complete it on the evening of Saturday. (with PTI inputs)

Last Updated : 16 hours ago

