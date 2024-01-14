One dead, 4 hospitalised in multi-truck collision on Noida's Expressway due to fog
Published: 2 hours ago
One dead, 4 hospitalised in multi-truck collision on Noida's Expressway due to fog
Published: 2 hours ago
Noida : One person died and four were hospitalised with injuries after a multi-truck pile up due to fog on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the vehicles were on the EPE in the Dankaur police station area, they said. "Due to excessive fog in the night, a truck rammed into the divider of the expressway while moving on the carriageway from Palwal to Noida. Subsequently, five more trucks coming from behind it piled up," a police spokesperson said.
A truck driver died in the episode. His identity could not be ascertained, the police spokesperson said. Four people identified as Ramlawat (60), Praveen (25), Ashok (40) and Bhupendra (30) were left severely injured in the crash, the police said. The body has been sent for legal proceedings while the injured have been admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) for treatment, the police added.
The temperatures are dipping steeply in the national capital which recorded its coldest morning at 3.6 degrees Celsius yesterday, according to reports. Dense had also derailed road and air travel during this season. Based on its intensity, the fog has been classified into into four types - shallow, moderate, dense and very dense fog. The dense fog led to delay in departures, with Indira Gandhi International Airport authorities rescheduling many flights a few days ago. (With agency inputs)