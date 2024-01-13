TWO BIHAR DEVOTEES KILLED OVER 10 HURT IN ROAD ACCIDENT IN TAMIL NADU

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu): Two devotees from Bihar died and over 10 people were injured in a road accident here on Saturday, police said. One of the deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Mano Baai. The accident took place near Dhanushkodi, they said.

The van they were traveling in collided head-on with another van, police added. According to official sources, devotees from the northern states including Rajasthan and Bihar visited the Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy temple.

It is understood that after completing the darshan, they went by rented van from the locality to visit the nearby tourist spots in the Dhanushkodi area.

"In the meantime, another van coming from the opposite direction collided with the van. Two people died on the spot. On receiving the information, we reached the spot and rushed the injured to the Ramanathapuram Government Hospital for treatment. A probe into the matter is underway," police said.

In a separate accident, a scooter rider and his baby died after being hit by a car amid dense fog on the National Highway 31 in Jalpaiguri on Friday night. Kotyali Police rushed to the spot and lodged a probe to find the missing car and to nab the accused driver who fled from the spot. Meanwhile, locals staged protests in front of the police station over the absence of lighthouses in the area where accidents are taking place frequently when there is dense fog.