Hyderabad Desk: Incessant rains in Punjab have created a flood like situation in Malwa and Doaba regions with normal life coming to a grinding halt. At least 10 people have died due to the prevailing flood situation in the state while 10,000 people have been taken to safe locations across the state. As many as 13 districts of Punjab have been affected by the floods where a total of 479 villages have been badly affected.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the affected areas and took stock of the flood affected areas. Besides the Punjab CM, many MLAs of the ruling AAP also visited their respective constituencies to take stock of the situation. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for moderate rain in West Malwa on Wednesday and widespread rain across Punjab on Thursday.

Officials said that 20,000 cusecs of water was released from Pong Dam on Wednesday and 35,000 cusecs of water from Bhakra Dam will be released on Thursday. The breach in the two dams on the rivers Ghaggar and Budha has triggered an alert in the low lying areas. Local sources said that a breach was reported in Ghaggar at two places in Munak area of ​​Sangrur with the river flowing 2 feet above the danger mark last night.

Likewise, the Budha river dam has also breached in Ludhiana with water entering the surrounding areas. Several dairy farms on Tajpura Road have been submerged in water after which the administration has also mobilized to evict the animals. At least 10 fatalities have been reported in the rain related incident across Punjab.

A pregnant woman was among three of a family killed after being buried under the roof due to the wall collapse of the house at Kotkapura area of Fardikot district on Tuesday night. A 16-year-old ninth standard student was swept away by the rapid flow of the river in Manewal village of Machiwara. The student has been identified as Sukhpreet Singh, a resident of village Chaki.

Rescuers have launched a search operation to trace the boy but to no avail. CM Bhagwant Mann said that the administration is being updated on the flood situation in the state. “Our priority is to provide all kinds of assistance to the most affected areas. All the dams are safe and well below the danger mark. Hope the situation in Punjab will improve significantly by this evening. The government will stand with the people to compensate for any kind of loss,” the CM said in a tweet.

The CM releases relief fund of Rs 33.5 crore to all deputy commissioners. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has come forward to help the victims. The Shiromani Committee has announced the delivery of langar and essential goods to the flood-affected areas from its related Gurdwaras.

Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh has also appealed to people to come forward to help the people.