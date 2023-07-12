Delhi/Mathura: The Yamuna river in national capital swelled to 207.57 metres, breaking the all-time record level of 207.49 metres. The river had touched the 207.49 metres during the devastating flood in 1978, officials said on Wednesday. The Central Water Commission's (CWC) flood-monitoring portal revealed that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am, the first time in a decade. It further rose to 207.25 metres by 8 am and broke the all time record later in the day.

Kejriwal's emergency meeting: As per the estimates of an irrigation and flood control department official, the river will rise by another 10 cm by 12 noon on Wednesday. It will continue to rise further, the official said. The rapid increase in the Yamuna water level during the past three days is attributed to the heavy rains in the catchment areas.

The sudden rise in the water level in Yamuna has prompted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call for an emergency meeting. The chief minister has earlier mentioned that the Delhi government is prepared to tackle every situation caused by the monsoon fury.

Reason behind the rise in water level: There has been a sharp rise of water level in Delhi in the last three days obviously prompting the administration to evacuate the people from low lying areas of the national capital. Officials are o opinion that continuous rainfall in the upper catchment areas and overflowing of the dams in Haryana has caused the rise in water level.

Boats have been deployed to spread awareness along river banks and for rescue work.

Evacuation-The water level jumped from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 at 5 pm on Monday. The river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected. It exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Monday night, prompting the civic authorities to relocate people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations.

45 Boats Deployed-People living in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places at higher altitudes, an official from the administration said. The official said 45 boats have been deployed for awareness, evacuation and rescue work. NGOs have been roped in to provide relief to the evacuated people, the official added.

Multiple-agencies monitor situation-All district magistrates concerned and their sector committees are alert and are working in coordination with Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Police, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and other stakeholders to deal with the flood situation, the official said.

Closure of Rail Traffic-The rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in Delhi was temporarily suspended since Monday night after the water level breached the evacuation mark. Vehicular movement on the Old Railway Bridge was also barred as well as a precautionary measure. "The Old Railway Bridge has been closed for traffic. All gates of the Okhla Barrage have been opened to release excess water and prevent prolonged high water levels," a government official said.

Highest in Decade-The rise in river water level to 207.25 metres is the highest since 2013. The river then swelled to reach a level of 207.32 metres, according to the CWC data. An official explained that the sharp rise in water level was due to continuous rainfall in the upper catchment areas and saturated soil from heavy precipitation in Delhi and nearby regions over the weekend. It is pertinent to note that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said a flood-like situation is unlikely in the national capital, but the government is geared up to tackle any eventuality.

Hathni Kund barrage release fuels rise-The CWC said the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage increased to 3,59,760 cusecs at 11 am on Tuesday, the highest in the last three days. It remained above the 2 lakh cusec mark till Wednesday morning. Normally, the flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs, but heavy rainfall in the catchment areas increases the discharge. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second. The water from the barrage takes around two to three days to reach Delhi.

Mathua Police on high alert-Police stations along the banks of the Yamuna River in Mathura have been put on alert following an increase in water level in Yamuna due to incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, officials said. “The water level of the Yamuna River is increasing due to rain.

All the police stations along the banks of the river have been instructed to increase vigilance in the area. Coordination is also being established with other agencies so that if there is waterlogging, people can be evacuated immediately,” Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SSP, Mathura said on Tuesday.

The increased water level of the Pathrala River, Som River and other hilly rivers, which are tributaries to Yamuna has caused a sudden rise in the water level of the Yamuna as well.