Odisha train tragedy: CBI begins probe, collects first-hand report at crash site

Balasore: Sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday inspected the tracks and signal room, and talked to railway officials at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district on Tuesday as the agency began its probe into the June 2 Odisha train accident that killed 178 people.

The CBI said it has registered a case in the tragic three-train crash. "On the request of Ministry of Railways, consent of the Odisha Government and further orders from DoPT(Govt. of India) relating to the train accident involving Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a Goods train at Bahanaga Bazar in the State of Odisha on June 2, 2023," the CBI said in a statement on Tuesday.

"CBI has taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Balasore GRPS, District Cuttack (Odisha) vide GRPS Case No.64 dated June 3 regarding the said accident," the statement further said. The Railway Board recommended the CBI probe on Sunday. In all, 278 people have lost their lives and over 1,200 injured in the June 2 train crash.

A forensics team, which is accompanying the CBI officials, also spoke to signal room employees and sought information about the functioning of different equipment. The CBI will probe criminal angles into the accident as the Railways suspect sabotage and outside intervention behind the accident.

Khurda Road Division DRM Rinkesh Roy had suspected physical tampering' with the signaling system. The Central agency had taken over Balasore GRP case No. 64 registered by Odisha Police on June 3, a day after the accident.

"The CBI will probe all aspects. It is gathering information and the Railways will extend full cooperation," said South Eastern Railway chief public relations officer Aditya Choudhury. On Monday, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, SE Circle, Shailesh Kumar Pathak had visited the spot and spoke to people about the accident as part of his probe.

An official said that the reason behind the accident will be known after the completion of investigations by CBI and CCRS, adding that the GRP in Balasore had registered an FIR and is also probing into the accident. The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2.

A few coaches of Coromandel toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by simultaneously. Of the 278 dead persons, 177 bodies have been identified and handed over to their families.

